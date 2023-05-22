Commerce Bank Purchases 151 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.