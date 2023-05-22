Commerce Bank Purchases 7,151 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Black Knight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.3 %

Black Knight stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.