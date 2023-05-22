Commerce Bank Sells 2,117 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC Trading Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ PTC opened at $134.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $3,276,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,969 shares of company stock valued at $72,667,315. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

