Commerce Bank Sells 296 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

FTV stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

