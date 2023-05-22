Commerce Bank Sells 7,405 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

