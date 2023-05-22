Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.46 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.