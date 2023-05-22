Comparing FiscalNote (NOTE) and Its Rivals

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.44 FiscalNote Competitors $3.90 billion $76.52 million -18.44

FiscalNote’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% FiscalNote Competitors -39.67% -167.31% -5.96%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares FiscalNote and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 FiscalNote Competitors 790 4793 10176 259 2.62

FiscalNote currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 344.08%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.70%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FiscalNote beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

