Comparing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -3.07% -3.54% -0.93% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 0 8 0 0 2.00 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for JetBlue Airways and Harbor Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus price target of $8.65, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $9.16 billion 0.25 -$362.00 million ($0.91) -7.79 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.37 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JetBlue Airways.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats JetBlue Airways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom. The company was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

