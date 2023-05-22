Comparing Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirin and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $15.23 billion 0.86 $854.75 million $0.90 17.40 BrewBilt Brewing $120,000.00 0.10 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kirin and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Kirin has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 4.96% 7.73% 3.79% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -478.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kirin beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary. The Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages segment handles the manufacture and sale of soft drinks in Japan through its subsidiary. The Oceania Integrated Beverages segment provides beer, Western liquor, dairy products, and fruit juice drinks in the Oceania region through its subsidiary. The Pharmaceuticals segment deals with prescription drugs through its subsidiary. The Other segment includes domestic wine, Myanmar liquor, North American beverage, and biochemical businesses. The company was founded on February 23, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

