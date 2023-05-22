Comparing Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Meiwu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $16.07 billion 0.02 -$177.94 million ($0.35) -2.77 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 1.05 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -13.48% -87.22% -24.47% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

