Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

