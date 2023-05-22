Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.32 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

