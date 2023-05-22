Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

