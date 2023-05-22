Contrasting Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 0.98 $2.11 billion N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -84.06

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Sigma Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.