Contrasting SpringBig (SBIG) & Its Rivals

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SpringBig to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s rivals have a beta of 2.41, indicating that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -13.71% -15.71% -2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 223 1468 2580 84 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SpringBig and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 803.25%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 31.81%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -0.98 SpringBig Competitors $2.08 billion $164.47 million 9.73

SpringBig’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SpringBig rivals beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

