ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.1 %
CTEC opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.83) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.87 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,310.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.71), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,161,959.86). Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.