ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CTEC opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.83) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.87 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,310.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.71), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,161,959.86). Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.