Cool (CLCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Cool to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Cool Price Performance

CLCO opened at $11.58 on Monday. Cool has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Get Cool alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter worth $148,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth $356,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter worth $601,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cool Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cool in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.