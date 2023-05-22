Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.32 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

