Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 88,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 196,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

