Credit Suisse Group Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.