Credit Suisse Group Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
