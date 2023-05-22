Critical Analysis: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) versus Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portillo’s and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $608.68 million 1.89 $10.85 million $0.24 87.33 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.20 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.63

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11% FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portillo’s beats FAT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc. engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

