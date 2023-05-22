Critical Analysis: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00% Immunovant N/A -46.30% -42.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 5.03 $500.53 million N/A N/A Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.66) -12.78

Analyst Recommendations

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Novozymes A/S and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88 Immunovant 0 1 10 0 2.91

Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus target price of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 603.29%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $23.54, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Immunovant.

Risk and Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Immunovant on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

