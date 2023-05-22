Critical Contrast: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAE Systems and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.45 $1.97 billion N/A N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S.

Dividends

Profitability

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BAE Systems and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BAE Systems and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE Systems beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment is composed of the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

