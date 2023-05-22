Critical Survey: Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Hesai Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $16.12 million 3.71 -$157.13 million ($1.06) -0.37 Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.29 N/A N/A N/A

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.7% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 930.93%. Hesai Group has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 237.92%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics -988.74% -46.26% -41.95% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hesai Group beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

