CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.70 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Stories

