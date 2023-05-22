Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

