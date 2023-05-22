Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
