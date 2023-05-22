Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.