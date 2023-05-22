DA Davidson Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $40.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of ZI opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

