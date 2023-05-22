Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $493.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.82.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $363.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

