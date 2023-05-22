Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $490.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.82.
Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %
DE stock opened at $363.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.