Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $490.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.82.

DE stock opened at $363.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

