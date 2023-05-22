Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

