DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $126.81 Average PT from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of DXCM opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

