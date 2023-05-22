DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after acquiring an additional 717,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $161,080,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

