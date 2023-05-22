Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.13) to GBX 4,500 ($56.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

NYSE DEO opened at $178.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

