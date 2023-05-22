Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

FANG opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

