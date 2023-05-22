DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,165 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

