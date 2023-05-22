Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

