Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $215.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.22. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

