Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $139.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.