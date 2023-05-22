Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Head to Head Contrast

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Draganfly and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Draganfly currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.24%. Given Draganfly’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -389.59% -149.47% -130.12% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Draganfly and Mobilicom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $7.16 million 5.32 -$21.27 million ($0.62) -1.42 Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mobilicom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Draganfly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobilicom beats Draganfly on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

