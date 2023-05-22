DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $129.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.29. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

