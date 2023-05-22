Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $99.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.