e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

