Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $175.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

EXP opened at $167.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

