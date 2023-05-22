Eagle Point Credit (ECC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 17.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 62.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

