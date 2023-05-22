EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

