Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

