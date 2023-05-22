Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,263 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 264,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $207.76 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average is $203.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

