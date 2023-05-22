Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,148 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

RF stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

