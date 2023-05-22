Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,548 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in IAC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IAC by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 393,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,858,000 after buying an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IAC by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after buying an additional 231,052 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $59.56 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $90.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

